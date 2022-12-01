Quilceda Creek gets high praise from critics in 2022 Top 100 rankings
December 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle News(November 29, Snohomish, Wash.)-Snohomish-based Quilceda Creek, one of the oldest family-owned wineries in Washington state, shines in the 2022 global Top 100 rankings thus far, including listings in Wine Spectator's Top 10 (No. 9), Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 Cellar Selections (No. 41) and Jeb Dunnuck's Top 100 Wines (No. 39). In its 44th year, Quilceda Creek continues to make some of the most coveted and highest quality Cabernet Sauvignon in the world and is consistently recognized by critics and consumers alike.
"When Paul Golitzin took over as winemaker in 1992, his vision catapulted the wines to an extraordinary level of quality, resulting in some of the highest reviews and awards of any winery in the United States," says General Manager Scott Lloyd. "We continue to strive for quality while at the same time being humbled that our wines are consistently recognized by top critics throughout the world."
This year marks the fourth time Quilceda Creek has placed among Wine Spectator's Top Ten Wines of the Year, the only U.S.-based winery to have achieved this accolade this many times in the past 20 years, and one of only four wineries in the world to do so. In 2005, the 2002 Quilceda Creek Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon became the first domestic wine outside of California to earn a 100-point score from Robert Parker. Since then, Quilceda Creek has continued to put Washington wines on the global stage. Over the years Quilceda Creek has earned seven 100-point scores from the Wine Advocate and three 100-point scores from Decanter and Wine Enthusiast's best Cabernet of the Year. In addition to critic recognition, consumers are equally captivated by Quilceda Creek's wines as noted by "A Year in Wine Report" by CellarTracker released this year where Quilceda Creek wines ranked No. 5 of the ten wines with the highest consumer ratings and both No. 6 and No. 8 of the ten most gifted wines.
"Our team operates on the motto that our next vintage is our best-we never rest on our laurels. We just wrapped this years' harvest and are ecstatic about the quality of the 2022," says President and Director of Winemaking Paul Golitzin. "With the addition of Mark Kaigas, who came to our team as winemaker from Napa Valley's Colgin Cellars this year, we feel confident that we will only continue to achieve greater heights."
2022 has been an exciting year for Quilceda Creek. In addition to hiring Kaigas, the winery released their first single vineyard, single clone bottlings: the "Galitzine" Clone 8 Cabernet Sauvignon ($225), "Palengat" Mach One Vineyard Clone 685 Cabernet Sauvignon ($225) and "Tchelistcheff" Mach One Vineyard Clone 412 Cabernet Sauvignon ($225) which are available to private members only. Also this year, Quilceda Creek donated 100% of gross sales from its first and only ever planned release of white wines to Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen to aid in Ukrainian relief efforts amounting to a stunning donation of over $300,000.
Quilceda Creek will be releasing wines from the 2020 vintage over the course of next year. Two of the wines-Galitzine and Tchelistcheff-have already received perfect 100-point scores from critic Owen Bargreen.
To learn more about acquiring Quilceda Creek wines and to join the winery's private member waitlist, visit https://www.quilcedacreek.com/signup/.
About Quilceda Creek Winery
Quilceda Creek was established in 1978 by Alex and Jeannette Golitzin. The winery's first vintage was in 1979, making Quilceda Creek the 12th oldest winery in Washington after prohibition. Alex Golitzin's inspiration to start the winery was nurtured through many visits to the Napa Valley in his youth, where he spent time with his maternal uncle, André Tchelistcheff, the legendary Napa Valley winemaker known as the "Dean of American Winemaking." Paul Golitzin joined his father as winemaker in 1992 and directs all aspects of vineyard management and winemaking. With a gifted palate and a no-compromise commitment to quality, Paul focused the winery's attention on its greatest assets: the vineyards of the Columbia Valley. Quilceda Creek wines are an expression of three vineyards: Champoux, Galitzine and Mach One.
For more information about Quilceda Creek, please visit quilcedacreek.com
Contact Information
Anika Crone
Jarvis Communications
310-313-6374
Contact Us
Anika Crone
Jarvis Communications
310-313-6374
Contact Us