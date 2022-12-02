Ostara Systems Limited Renews Whitbread CAFM Software Agreement

Ostara Systems Limited are proud to announce that they have renewed their software contract with Whitbread PLC, and will continue to work alongside them for the coming years.Whitbread are the operator of the UK's largest hotel chain, Premier Inn, alongside a wealth of restaurant brands, including Beefeater, Table Table, Brewers Fayre and Thyme.This agreement sees Ostara and Whitbread continue the partnership that they established in 2016, when Whitbread first started using the Ostara CAFM System. Whitbread's use of the software includes the management of their entire FM process, as well as asset management (incorporating asset performance and replacement programs), contractor management and legislative compliance monitoring and reporting.The last few years have seen a number of new projects between Ostara and Whitbread, perhaps the most important of which was the roll out of the Bluetooth Beacon check-in system. Whitbread were the first Ostara client to implement their proprietary check-in methodology and hardware, and did so to great effect, installing a beacon in each of their sites, and in doing so improved their contractor management and cost saving ability.Matthew Dolan, Whitbread's Maintenance, Energy & Facilities Manager, had the following to say:Whitbread use Ostara to manage maintenance operations across our estate of over 1,000 buildings. We partner with Ostara because they provide robust a flexible platform, but also because of the ethos of continuous improvement where they continually work with us to add additional functionality and to tailor the system to our business. We get good support from the team who develop and operate the system, as well as a dedicated 24 hour helpdesk that supports our national operations and add capability to our internal resource. The data and insight that Ostara gives us allows us to continually refine our processes and find cost saving or quality enhancing opportunities across our business.The Ostara team looks forward to continuing to work with, and support, Whitbread in their Repairs and Maintenance Management.The Ostara System is a flexible and highly configurable CAFM system, with a focus on legislative compliance and cost control. Ostara are proud to provide its software solution and additional services to a range of blue-chip clients, developing its ever-evolving software to meet the needs of its client's continuous improvement programmes.If you're interested in finding out more about the Ostara system, please don't hesitate to get in contact with our team today by calling us on 0844 880 2582, alternatively, you can fill out our online contact form, and we'll be in touch.