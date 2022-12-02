Knoxville, TN Author Publishes Self-Help Book
December 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy-isms (My Truths), a new book by Sandra Mitchell-Woods, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In times of personal reflection, Sandra Mitchell-Woods began creating and compiling a collection of "ISMS," realities and truths about compassion and beliefs. Curiosity and self-introspection led to a deeper understanding of the inner nature of heart and soul.
My-isms is a page-turner, coupled with laughter and ear-to-ear smiles. Readers are invited to explore, reexamine and discover ideas, feelings, and truths that lead to understanding that the journey to light illuminates a higher path of knowing.
About the Author
Sandra Mitchell-Woods is a veteran educator with numerous honorary accolades and experiences that inspire and empower children and adults. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us."
My-isms (My Truths) is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7030-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-isms/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-isms-my-truths/
