Carol Stream, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHands, a new book by Patrick B. Jackson Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you REALLY looked at your hands and wondered what amazing things you can do? Hands is a way to inspire readers to express themselves, considering all the different things hands can do. Read Hands to get that little push to set off your creativity.
About the Author
As a child Patrick B. Jackson Jr. did not have many friends growing up or someone that could be considered a close friend. He played and had fun with other kids, but he never had a person or persons to share his personal secrets or to have that great child life adventure with. He did have his imagination, family, and stories that he created in his mind.
For the longest time, Patrick acted out his stories to himself, sometimes to his family if they saw him without his knowledge. One day his stepfather convinced him to write his stories down and he is glad he took his advice. Patrick feels more motivated and confident with himself, and he truly believes he can help others as well, even if it is only a little bit at a time.
Hands is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-489-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hands/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hands/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
