New Haven, CT Author Publishes Historical Novel
December 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsParadox Lake of Memory, a new book by Kate Johns Walton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A memoir about a fascinating lake in the Adirondack Mountains and how its complex geological origins and eclectic social history impacted a family's life, Paradox Lake of Memory is also about how gender shapes history.
Delving into Paradox Lake's billion-year-old origins, its pre-colonial history, and raising up its Mohawk back story, within is a tale of great privilege, great loss, and serendipitous discovery.
Celebrate the women who made significant contributions to its historical development, especially a place known as Camp Nawita, a marvelous sanctuary for Jewish girls built in 1925 that morphed into a family compound still thriving today.
About the Author
Kate Johns Walton received her BA from Goddard College in Vermont and a master's degree in Education from George Washington University in D.C. Walton worked at the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard and has traveled extensively in Africa. Her later career exemplified community engagement while serving in leadership capacities at three human service agencies over the course of her career.
Born and raised in New Haven Connecticut, Kate Walton is the daughter of a Yale geologist whose research at the time focused on the Paradox Lake Quadrangle in upstate New York. She has two adult children and five wonderful grandchildren and looks forward to further exploring her family's American experience, which started here in 1628.
Paradox Lake of Memory is a 264-page paperback with a black and white interior at a retail price of $20.00 (Color Interior $64.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7372-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/paradox-lake-of-memory/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/paradox-lake-of-memory-black-and-white-interior/
