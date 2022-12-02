Frisco, TX Author Publishes Fiction Novel
Banjo, a new book by Amy Sutton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Banjo is the story of a working dog left at a rescue center with a broken leg. In an unlikely love at first sight encounter, his sad, soulful eyes connect with Angie who works at the shelter. She then breaks all the rules and brings the injured dog home, knowing beyond a doubt that Banjo will come to impact the lives of many in their small, closely-knit town. Through his uncanny canine intuition and peaceful demeanor, Banjo reminds the townspeople to be kind to one another, help those in need, and recognize those who offer their graciousness.
Banjo is skillfully written, entertaining fiction where wit meets word mastery. A profound and cleverly woven plot with relatable genuine characters, a remarkable repartee between them all.
About the Author
Amy Sutton graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in playwrighting. She has won various awards for her poetry and short stories and has published three books: The Healthy Executive, The Daisy Field, and Eternity's Chance. She is a retired fitness instructor, singer, and teacher who educated via entertainment at assemblies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Her volunteer work earned her the Cal Berkeley's prestigious Rosalie Stern Award.
Amy now resides in Texas so that she and her husband can be closer to their two children and four grandchildren. Currently, she is editing one of four other books that she has written.
Banjo is a 254-page paperback with a retail price of $19.95 (eBook $14.95). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4077-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/banjo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/banjo/
