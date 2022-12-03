Bristol, RI Author Publishes Speculative Fiction Novel
December 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy?, a new book by Craig H. Evans, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Now that the opening day festivities for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are over, the Author of a
new novel called Why? has agreed it's time to release it to the public.
This debut novel by Evans is best categorized as speculative fiction but the author prefers to call
it a "memoir from the future". He goes on to say, "Imagine its 2077 and you are looking at the
Amazon best sellers list; then you see it, "Why? by Jordon Carlisle" in the Memoir/Biography
section. Well, that's my book!"
During a long life replete with good luck, fortune, hard work and tragedy, our hero, Jason
Carlisle, emerged as a paladin for those both near and far. After becoming the nation's first
billion dollar lottery winner in 2016, he and his wife Aimee decided to conceal this. The next 60
years of his life were devoted to influencing global advancements and supporting thousands of
worthy local initiatives
This book is a compilation of stories, many written by his family, who first learned about his
generosity only a few weeks after his death in 2076. Jason Carlisle's brother, Jordon, took on this
project to insure that the world would learn about all the good his brother. In the process these
stories highlighted the eternal love of a conventional nuclear family and the importance of its
family homesteads in Bristol, Rhode Island, Charleston, South Carolina and Flagstaff, Arizona.
If you enjoy reading memoirs and biographies, family sagas, political intrigue and confounding
relationships, you will enjoy Why?.
About the Author
After a 40-year career devoted to the management and development of healthcare services and retirement living communities, Craig Evans came to the realization that he had a story to tell. Reading and writing had increasingly become a big part of Craig's daily routine and he realized that with all the problems in the world today, there are so few true heroes. WHY?
Since retiring, he has also been working on his tennis game and being the best grandfather (Pops) he can be.
Why? is a 434-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4105-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-by-craig-h-evans/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-evans/
