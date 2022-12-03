Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Story: ALOTTOSAY, a new book by Paul Turner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The collection of poems in My Story – ALOTTOSAY reminds us that life is a journey. We should remember that there will be bad times, but we shouldn't let that prevent us from continuing our journey.
About the Author
Paul Turner grew up in Haughville, which is where his parents raised him with the Holy Bible. He graduated from CIJATC, which allowed him to work on the Lucas Oil Stadium. He currently lives in Indianapolis, IN.
My Story: ALOTTOSAY is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0487-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-story-alottosay/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-story-alottosay/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
