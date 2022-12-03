Bergen, NJ Author Publishes Suspense Novel
December 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTraceless: Book One, a new book by M.S.C, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ian is a young Englishman who unexpectedly started having dreams-nightly visions he never thought would become real. As the events from his dreams entered the real world, Ian and his best friend Edward become embroiled in a web of inexplicable mysteries. In search of answers, Ian and Edward come face to face with an evil force determined to keep them from the truth.
About the Author
Born in a sunny land below the equator in Ecuador, M.S.C moved early, traveling to Europe, UK, and later to the United States. Both of the stays did their trick. In the U.S. among friends, M.S.C was known as the Italian Englishman. Though M.S.C is a calm, funny, and order-loving person, he does share Italian cheer and energy.
M.S.C likes reading books, helping others, traveling, and meeting new people. He first started writing this book at age fourteen. Years later, after being in four different continents and meeting people with different languages and cultures, M.S.C's imagination opened up and his friends inspired him, so he created Traceless.
Traceless: Book One is a 360-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7215-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/traceless/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/traceless-book-one/
