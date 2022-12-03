Whitmore Lake, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
December 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy First Trip to the Dentist, a new book by Elaine K Harper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is four-year-old Emery's first time going to the dentist, and she is a little nervous! Emery shares her story of going to the dentist and how her mom, cousin, and hygienist help her overcome her fear and find the fun!
My First Trip to the Dentist is not only meant to help children on their first trip to the dentist but is an introduction for parents into the world of holistic dentistry, which avoids many unnecessary chemicals and is a combination of mouth and gut health. At the end of the book is some information for parents such as a teeth growth chart and how to research holistic solutions to issues such as teething. Educational for both child and parent, My First Trip to the Dentist is sure to be a fun and valuable story for the whole family.
About the Author
Elaine K Harper has been a dental assistant since 1986, minus the four years she spent working in a nursing home as a CNA. She has experience in both traditional and holistic dentistry. Christian-born and raised in the Pentecostal church, Harper also helped teach two and three-year-olds in Sunday school for twenty years and was a member of her church's dance team for even longer.
In her spare time, Harper enjoys golf, dance, paddle boarding, kayaking, gardening, and, most importantly, spending time with her family. She has two children and five grandchildren.
My First Trip to the Dentist is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3462-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-first-trip-to-the-dentist/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-first-trip-to-the-dentist-traditional-or-holistic/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
