DeBary, FL Author Publishes Children's Book

December 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat If?, a new book by Tesa Fansler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if rainbows grew in closets? What if fairies lived in trees? The world is full of WHAT IFs just waiting to be discovered! Open your imagination and just think of all of the WHAT IFs and possibilities out there!
Through intriguing ideas and vibrant illustrations, What If? will challenge readers to explore, while providing them the freedom to express their own unique ideas.
About the Author
As a young child, Tesa did not think she would ever learn to write – nor did her teachers! Her parents and teachers were very frustrated at her lack of ability to write, and frankly were out of ideas. Tesa once overheard two teachers discussing how she may never learn to write. However, her great-grandmother – her Pal – dared to disagree and patiently taught her how to trace letters by guiding her hand over letters formed on a Big Chief writing tablet. From that first experience of learning to write, she was hooked!
Using her writing skills, Tesa enjoys both professional and creative writing. Her creative writing endeavors encompass a variety of material including poetry, short plays, biographies, and a variety of other fun projects. Tesa's professional writing skills include over 25 years of writing experience in the non-profit sector. Tesa also enjoyed writing and editing for a central Florida magazine for many years.
Of special interest, Tesa was involved with the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for many years serving as a volunteer, Executive Director, and Kansas State President. Her love for children and desire to see that each abused child be given a voice in court has inspired much of her writing. Serving as a foster family, Tesa's home was always open to children in need.
A Kansas native, Tesa relocated to Florida in 2006 and makes her home in Debary. Tesa's five children and ten grandchildren are her pride and joy.
"Words have the ability to communicate history, shape the future, and move the world to action. From archaic messages chiseled in stone to eloquent dialogues to candid outbursts – words have infinite influence. Choose your words wisely…" Tesa Fansler
About the Illustrator
Kathleen is an internationally published colored pencil artist. Her artwork has appeared on the
cover of colored pencil magazines in the United Kingdom and the US. She has had her artworks
published in colored pencil magazines as well as Strokes of Genius, Best of Drawing Vol. 9. Her artwork has received many awards and has been included in exhibitions throughout Florida. Kathleen's latest endeavor has been to render her artwork on textiles. Additional artwork can be seen online at https://www.Facebook.com/KathiLecasSmith
What If? is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3035-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-if-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-if-1/
