Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Book of Inspirational Poetry
December 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow I Survived Covid: Poetry for Special Occasions, a new book by Asia-Angelica Alstrom, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The COVID pandemic of 2020 has been a tumultuous time for everyone in the world. How do we prevent ourselves from losing our sanity in these troubled times? Author Asia-Angelica Alstrom decided to bury herself in the project of poetry writing.
How I Survived Covid: Poetry for Special Occasions are these poems, written for holidays, birthdays, and just because. Instead of getting sad and scared, why not write poetry? The words in these poems can help you transcend the current pandemic and live vicariously through positive and inspirational words. We can rise above the current pandemic, encourage others with kind words, and live positively even when death is all around us.
About the Author
Asia-Angelica Alstrom was a member of the 4H club during middle school. She likes reading, soccer, and gaming. She also enjoys going away on vacation with family, especially to water parks, and dining at fancy restaurants.
How I Survived Covid: Poetry for Special Occasions is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7189-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-i-survived-covid-poetry-for-special-occasions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-i-survived-covid-poetry-for-special-occasions/
