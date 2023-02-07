The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Aims to Make a Collector out of Children
February 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn keeping with the Coconut Grove Arts Festival's new theme, a different kind of hue, approximately 100 new artists have been added to the roster. While they aren't new to the art world, their vision and works of art will certainly add a lot of novelty to this year's show. Some of those artists have even agreed to "donate" one piece, which will be earmarked for the Young Collectors Club, a place within the show where kids armed with a few dollars can go inside without their parents to purchase their first work of art.
Over 100 artists have agreed to donate one of their pieces to help kickstart the next generation of art collectors. "The most enthusiastic patrons of the Coconut Grove Art Festival are under the age of 12. Early impressions and memories of the experience of seeing and buying original art last a lifetime. We are proud of our young collectors and love to connect with them," said Diane French whose work involves dry pigment painting. For years, artists have left an impression on art lovers of all ages. Painter and printmaker Ronna Katz knows too well that there's nothing quite like the thrill of buying your very first piece of art. "There's the feeling of empowerment in knowing you have selected and have a say in the matter of adopting the art that resonates for you. It's a feeling of independence, adulthood, and coolness," says Katz who cherishes those moments when a kid collector returns to her booth 'to meet the artist' and asks questions or requests an autograph.
One well-known bronze sculptor started his collection at age 12. John Vice is a testament to the importance of encouraging children's sense of wonder. "There was a famous artist who had a studio in our small town and my father was buying one of his pieces. While he browsed these big, elaborate constructions I wandered the shop. Tucked along one windowsill, the artist's wife had little cast dragons that she made. Not nearly as detailed and not nearly as expensive. Both my dad and I walked out with a piece that day. It didn't matter that mine was twenty dollars and his was several hundred. I still have that piece, and maybe more importantly I have the memory of discovery, of wonder, and of pride of finding this treasure," said John Vise.
Some of the art that will be on display has a direct link to the artist's unique story and background. Whether it was a way to protect endangered species, sound the horn on slavery, or come out of hiding, it's clear that these artists have something to say. Spending a few minutes speaking to artists at their respective booths could be the difference between just having a nice piece of art or proudly owning a true masterpiece. The following artists exemplify what organizers have known all along – that the Coconut Grove Arts Festival is truly special in every sense of the word.
Jeribai Andrew-Jaja – Originally from Nigeria, Africa, Jeribai came to the U.S. to study and is a master's degree graduate in cyber security. His strong passion and fascination with Art and storytelling led him to his Art practice. He created a series of artworks documenting his journey of self-love and acceptance after being diagnosed with a skin condition called vitiligo. His works seek to capture deep emotions and express strength. "I create hyper-realistic drawings using charcoal and graphite and generously spend about 150 hours on some drawings. My goal is to capture the entire essence and tell that story because we all have stories," said Jeribai Andrew-Jaja. (Texas) www.instagram.com/kiingjaja / https://www.andrewjajaart.com/
Lisa Kristine - For more than 30 years she has documented indigenous peoples and social causes as an internationally renowned photographer in more than 150 countries across six continents. Her work navigates the emotional landscapes of her subjects and their environments, driving awareness around causes such as human trafficking, indigenous wisdom, and global unity. She is the recipient of a Lucie Humanitarian Award, presented at Carnegie Hall, honoring the greatest achievements of master photographers. "I use a 19th-century 4x5" field camera and Hasselblad. I wish to encourage a dialogue about our interlocking world's beauty, diversity, and meaning. The photographic artworks are printed in my studio using a state-of-the-art Chromogenic printer," said Lisa Kristine. (California)
https://www.instagram.com/lisakristinephotography / https://lisakristine.com
Anne London - Career artist for 48 years, Anne started as a storyboard artist in Hollywood where she met Tippi Hedren, founder of Shambala, a sanctuary for retired movie animals. There, she began sketching the lions, elephants, tigers, and others that became her life's focus; endanger species. Her passion has taken her to Africa more than 25 times, among other places. She founded a nonprofit to use art as a teaching tool for children in rural communities, mostly about the beauty of their wild surroundings. As a result, she's been able to fund over a dozen scholarships sending women and men to ranger and wildlife college. http://aelondonstudio.com (California)
Oliver Schnoor – A jeweler at heart, Oliver suffered an unfortunate accident where his hand was practically severed. He made a full recovery and went on to win Best of Show in the St. Louis Art Show, a rare feat for a jeweler. "I am a contemporary jewelry artist that uses traditional metalsmithing techniques as well as modern technologies to create edgy, one-of-a-kind designs. Nature is a constant source of my designs," says Oliver Schnoor. (Florida)
https://oliverjewelry.com / https://www.instagram.com/oliverjewelry
McKenzie Fisk – With a Master's in Microbiology, she came to art later in my life. She was on many science research teams, most notably discovering pathways to remedy Type II diabetes. Lonely in the lab, she utilized her art skills to render medical projects. "It took me a few more years to come to my true passion and wrap up my work on Type II diabetes, but I made it and now find the long hours I worked in the lab doing intricate work have translated into long hours in my art studio, which oddly feels the same at times," says Fisk who specializes in oil and digital paintings. Fisk likes producing pieces with social messages. "I paint animals every day, I paint kids every day, but my most treasured work comes from the combined conceptual work I put together later when I place the animal + kid in a new piece together digitally," she adds. She loves that people always see something different in the pieces. People often tell her a story about their life that they feel was encapsulated by something she created. (Texas)
https://www.instagram.com/mckenzie_fisk_art / https://thinkspaceprojects.com/artists/mckenzie-fisk/
Jeremy Salazar - Born and raised on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico, Jeremy Salazar is a Native American artist who strives to help represent the potential of the contemporary emergence of Native art. Jeremy is a self-taught artist who did not receive any formal training other than witnessing his father paint and draw. His goal is to not only inspire Native America but also to help represent Native Americans as a people of the times; rather than a bygone romanticized era of the past, locked in old black and white photographs. "As an artist, contemporary art is a platform to showcase the cultural heritage of my ancestors by reintroducing them in a vibrant, dazzling way," says Salazar, a contemporary painter. https://www.three-feather-studios.com/ (New Mexico)
WHEN:
Saturday, February 18: 10 AM – 6 PM
Sunday, February 19: 10 AM – 6 PM
Monday, February 20: 10 AM – 5 PM
WHERE:
2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
TICKETS:
Tickets "online" start at $20 per person per day. Go to www.cgaf.com.
ABOUT CGAF:
The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is not just about art; it's also the social event of the year. Over 80,000 attendees from across the region pass through the gates of The Coconut Grove Arts Festival to experience one of the nation's top outdoor, fine arts festivals that dates to 1963. This iconic South Florida event presents 285 internationally recognized artists who were selected during a blind-jury process based solely on artistic merit. The jury panel is comprised of collectors, influencers, and educators in the local arts community. Original pieces are displayed in the following categories: mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking & drawing, watercolor, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry & metalwork, sculpture, and wood. It offers culinary experiences and has featured celebrity chefs including Giorgio Rapicavoli, Ralph Pagano, and Allen Susser. The festival has been honored to have some of the world's premier artists officially create the commemorative poster, including Romero Britto, Guy Harvey, Clyde Butcher, Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, and Alexander Mijares to name a few. The festival is operated by the 501(c)(3) Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association and produced by EngageLive, LLC. Proceeds go towards funding year-round arts programs and scholarships benefitting 20 graduating seniors from local public magnet arts high schools each year.
Contact Information
