Carmel, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
January 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Solitary Child and Other Short Stories, a new book by Chalfont St. Giles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Solitary Child is a collection of stories about ordinary human beings as they navigate their lives as best they can. We can recognize and identify with the triumphs and the troughs, and commiserate or congratulate.
About the Author
From early childhood, Chalfont St. Giles has loved to read. It is a gateway and a window into other lives, other souls. As an avid traveler, St. Giles has lived in, and/or visited, about 25 different countries. Both reading and traveling offer vast opportunities to observe and learn from other people. St. Giles' second book of short stories is anticipated to be published in the fall of 2023.
The Solitary Child and Other Short Stories is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-625-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-solitary-child-and-other-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-solitary-child-and-other-short-stories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
