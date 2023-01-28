Auburn Hills, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
January 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMerwin the Mouse And The Music Room: Merwin Learns About the Piano, a new book by Dr. Albert Hodge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the surface, Merwin the Mouse And The Music Room is about a mouse who, while exploring, finds a school music room, enjoys seeing and hearing the humans make music, and decides to learn to make music himself - starting with playing the piano.
Merwin illustrates the benefits of practice and persistence, study and observation, and eventually patience and relationship building.
Dr. Albert Hodge hopes that readers take away the understanding that with the appropriate study, practice and patience, there's nothing that they can't do. As Merwin says, "If I can do it, so can you."
About the Author
Dr. Albert Hodge is, and has been, a music teacher for over forty-two years. He has taught kids from pre-school and kindergarten through twelfth grade, all the way to college master's students and grandparents. A musician and prolific composer himself, he began writing Merwin the Mouse stories to inspire his young students and four grandsons to love music and learning.
Merwin the Mouse And The Music Room: Merwin Learns About the Piano is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-480-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/merwin-the-mouse-and-the-music-room/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/merwin-the-mouse-and-the-music-room-merwin-learns-about-the-piano/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
