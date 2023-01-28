Hopkins, MN Author Publishes Short Story Collection
January 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnremembered Meals, a new book by Eric Beck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A man whose personal chef is a horse named Kim, the tale of a dish that hasn't been washed in 48 years, a look into the frustration that comes with being trapped in a movie: Equal parts humorous and existential, relatable and absurd, Unremembered Meals is a collection of clever short fiction that illuminates the transitory nature of everything, giving the reader food for thought, and providing a good excuse to laugh.
About the Author
Eric Beck is a big film buff and a lover of novels of all kinds. He likes to produce short narrative videos. Churchgoing is important to him, and baseball watching is something he does an awful lot of. He currently resides in Hopkins, Minnesota.
Unremembered Meals is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-005-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unremembered-meals/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unremembered-meals/
