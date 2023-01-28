Rockville, MD Author Publishes Science Fiction Book
January 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVoyager: Volume I Revelations, a new book by Juan B, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After human-like aliens visit Earth with an ominous message, the governments of the world decide that in order for humanity to survive, Earth must be abandoned and a new home world must be found. Under the authority of a secret global task force, ten people from across the world are forcibly chosen to embark on this mission. Despite not knowing why they have been chosen, they must leave their loved ones and travel together into the unknown, for the fate of humanity rests in their hands…
About the Author
Juan B is a native of Colombia, spending his time between his home country and Washington, D.C. Voyager: Revelations is his first published work, and it is the first volume of a forthcoming series.
Voyager: Volume I Revelations is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3161-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/voyager-volume-i-revelations/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/voyager-volume-i-revelations/.
Contact Information
