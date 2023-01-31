Galloway, NJ Author Publishes Self-Help Book
January 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOverthinking, Overworking, Overwhelmed, and Over It, a new book by Kat Kiseli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How often do we read about burnout, overwork, and work-life balance? How often do we hear about people who are losing connection and feeling lost? Society is slowly crumbling under unrealistic expectations, and people are no closer to taking care of themselves than they were 10 years ago. An additional problem is the saturated market. People have all these great pieces of advice for you without any tangible way to enact it. (Sure - go meditate. BUT HOW?)
So, let's cut to the chase. The purpose behind this book is threefold: (1) it is a journey into the author's own personal story to showcase what is possible for people along with addressing the (2) alarming detachment from mental health needs in today's society; meanwhile, it also (3) shows people that you can indeed succeed and have it all; you just have to have it all YOUR way - not what you think the way is.
About the Author
Kat (Katarina) Kiseli is passionate about personal development and mental health. At the time of writing this book, Kat balanced a full-time job, pursuit of a Master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and a Life Coaching business. Kat hopes to spread the knowledge she has gained along the way in an effort to help others improve their mental wellbeing as well as avoid some of the obstacles she worked through on her journey.
Overthinking, Overworking, Overwhelmed, and Over It is a 198-page hardbound with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7529-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/overthinking-overworking-overwhelmed-and-over-it/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/overthinking-overworking-overwhelmed-and-over-it-an-8-week-guide-to-reclaim-your-life-and-ditch-unproductive-habits-like-people-pleasing-external-validation-perfectionism-and-a-negative-mindset/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us