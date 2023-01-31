Casa Grande, AZ Author Publishes Paranormal Romance Stories
January 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOkay, I'll Bite…", a new book by Brooke Comeau, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"Okay, I'll Bite…" Who knew that Vampires and Lycans were real! With bachelor auctions, kidnappings, annoying old boyfriends, and sexy, steamy alpha passion, what's a modern woman to do? The short answer: fall in love and get involved with unbelievably sexy men that make all your girly parts stand up and take notice.
Will they find out who the scary smart villain is behind all of the threats before the human and supernatural worlds collide? Can arrogant alpha males let their women help defeat evil or will they tuck them away in a proverbial-tower and expect them to understand… with a paranormal romance author, an FBI agent who is a closet romantic, a NYTimes reporter who is a little nosey, a model, a curvy dot.com assistant, a heiress with attitude who loves martinis and heels, a sexy NY librarian with tattoos and a bookworm ingenuity and a Lycan female who her friends don't know about… not likely boys. These women are going to show you how a modern woman handles herself and what it takes to claim their hearts.
Bonus story; "Bite me…": What became of the other unmatched lifemates and warriors? Was this the beginning of a new era for the supernatural world? More steamy connections? More spicy villains to defeat…. Love and good versus evil, how much better to have a glimpse of more in this seductive series of mates, danger, and the promise of forever.
Dating with Bite: A modern twist on online dating in your 40's, finding out that your perfect match might not be human but something out of a paranormal romance movie or novel. Magic, love, and mating are something every girl should experience. This group of friends discover that in this sexy adventure romance. If you are into a whirlwind of adventure, steamy pages of passion, sexy strong alphas, and sassy females, you are going to love this series… it's the perfect weekend boyfriend or late-night escape with a glass of wine and a bubble bath, or just a lamp and fluffy pillows. No cliffhangers here, readers, only happy endings! Warning, if you don't love books with passion and a taste of pleasure you may not love this, we have a lot of couples to fall in love with, which means a lot of steamy connections!
About the Author
Brooke Comeau has been nominated for numerous awards such as Best Independent Author by Amazon through USA Today. Her work includes multiple romance novels, debut: Gentlemen be Warned of a Determined Miss, and standalone trilogies such as, Courting Danger & Seduction, and The Man Hunt Club. She has a passion for writing characters that are sassy and witty heroines along with strong and rakish men. The stories take you on an adventure with passion and villainy. By the end of her stories, you'll love the characters and want more.
Okay, I'll Bite…" is a 500-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-402-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/okay-ill-bite/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/okay-ill-bite/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
