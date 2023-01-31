Tarboro, NC Author Publishes Romance Novel
January 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSlow Hands, a new book by Joy Ballentine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When her parents die in a fire, a young woman named Charlotte grows up with her aunt. She works for the mayor as a secretary and eventually becomes friends with a fire lieutenant, Lieutenant "Grey" Greyson. From him, she finds out things about the fire that killed her parents as she and the lieutenant fall in love. Will she find out what really happened to her parents and live happily ever after?
About the Author
Joy Ballentine was born in Nashua, New Hampshire in 1968. She currently resides in Tarboro, North Carolina. Her family resides in New England. She loves to write and hopes those who read her words will find them enjoyable. Joy's hobbies include refinishing old furniture.
Slow Hands is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-321-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/slow-hands/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/slow-hands/
