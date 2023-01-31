Coon Rapids, MN Author Publishes Spy Novel
She's a secret Agent who needs to save the city…. while babysitting the next Harry Styles. Elizabeth Cameron, a top Agent of MI6, has been chasing down and arresting criminals since before she could drive a car…. legally. Justin Max is a mega-hit music superstar sensation being stalked by "His Favorite Stalker". When she's assigned to protect him, sparks and bullets fly as she's put on MI6's MOST WANTED LIST. Murder, deception, and unwanted romance come crashing into Elizabeth's life. Acquaintances become the only people she can trust. Will she be able to take back London; or will her heart lead her in a different direction?
Be on the look-out for the sequel to the thrilling and action-packed Taking Back London!
Coming soon: Buckingham Traitor
About the Author
Taking Back London is the first debut novel of author Katelyn Larson. Larson grew up on a small hobby farm where her love of writing and creating stories to entertain began. As a young writer, she would stay up late reading, writing, and dreaming of one day being an author or an actress that could travel the world. Currently Larson lives in small town Minnesota where she is hard at work on the sequel to Taking Back London.
Taking Back London is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7404-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/taking-back-london/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/taking-back-london/
