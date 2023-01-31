Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Adventure Book
January 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Kush Nation, a new book by Samuel Haile, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jacksyn Davidson is a black man born into a wealthy family who loses the family business after integration hits America. Losing everything, he will stop at nothing to get it back and much more.
But when he finds himself getting involved with the wrong crowds and almost loses his life, he is forced to take a step back and reevaluate: What is he fighting for?
Join Jacksyn on an adventure as he defies the odds, growing from a self-destructive youth to a king of a nation. Through his trials and tribulations, Jacksyn goes through real life problems -from police brutality to wealth inequality -and creates real life solutions.
A story of "undesirables" rising to take what belongs to them, The Kush Nation is a work of historical fiction that shows the struggle of the black man and offers a way to escape systemic oppression, striving to help solve the racial division in the world and bring us together to a brighter future.
About the Author
Samuel Haile is a first-generation Ethiopian. His parents came to America fleeing from Communists. Inspired by his people, who fought and eventually overthrew the Communists who threatened their way of life, Haile believes that Communism is the new slave system.
The Kush Nation is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-490-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-kush-nation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-kush-nation/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
