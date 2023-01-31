Juneau, AK Author Publishes Fiction Novel
January 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPuddle, a new book by Myrna Ivette Lugo Ramírez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
PUDDLE by Myrna Ivette Lugo Ramírez is a fascinating look at the origin of the Human Body told from the perspective of the organs. The organs use their imaginations and self-awareness to create their functions and relationships to one another in order to keep the Body alive. Their similarities are obvious, as are their differences, although they do not perceive this clearly. The message of PUDDLE is that no matter how different we are, what things we know and do, humanity will always depend on others. That is a powerful reason to show respect and kindness to one another by offering opportunities that include all types of talents.
About the Author
Myrna Ivette Lugo Ramírez was born in 1977 in Hermosillo, Mexico. She earned a law degree from the Universidad de Sonora in 2000 and a master's degree in criminal justice from Boston University in 2008. Ms. Lugo has loved writing fiction since she was in middle school. She draws her inspiration from nature, humanity, and justice. Lugo's stories are focused on empathy, inclusion, diversity, generosity, and a creative way to make this world an enjoyable and peaceful place to live. Ms. Lugo has resided in Juneau, Alaska since 2001.
Puddle is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7029-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/puddle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/puddle/
