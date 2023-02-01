Holland, MI Author Publishes Memoir
February 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Story and Confessions of My Life: What Is My Life?, a new book by Rev. Dale John Arnold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the first part to The Story and Confessions of My Life, Rev. Dale John Arnold shares his first twenty-five years. Growing up in the 1980s, Rev. Arnold takes us along his journey from his first memories of school, both the exciting and the hardships; becoming a teenager and finding himself faced with the decision to follow Christ; and the challenges of being a young married adult with a growing family of six.
Through humor and testimony to coming to Jesus, Rev. Arnold provides a detailed and eye-opening look into how an entire life can change by these first few but significant years.
About the Author
Rev. Dale John Arnold and his wife attend their local congregation, where he ministers occasionally. In his free time, Rev. Arnold enjoys reading, writing, chessing, taking walks with his wife, and spending time with family. Most importantly, he has a keen interest in praying and praying for others.
The Story and Confessions of My Life: What Is My Life? is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7136-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-story-and-confessions-of-my-life-what-is-my-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-story-and-confessions-of-my-life-what-is-my-life/
