Lancaster, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFamily Is Family, a new book by Kelly Ann Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sometimes relationships don't work out and children might blame themselves. The majority of students today come from divorced, foster, and single-parent homes. They are split and blended with other people and children. They often have to adapt to living in more than one house. These are big challenges for little ones to adapt to and they need a little guidance and some coping strategies, but they are too young to know how to figure out what to do that will help them adjust. With playful illustrations and rhyming narrative, Family is Family is a book that could help those youngsters navigate such upheaval and understand that the changes in their lives are not their doing.
About the Author
Kelly Ann Miller has a heart for children. She is an experienced educator and has taught grades 2–8. She especially loves taking children on educational adventures and coaching student ballroom dance teams. Her mission is to help students become their best self. Miller is an avid ocean lover. Whenever she has free time, you can find her at the beach. She enjoys kayaking and spending time with her family.
Family Is Family is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7210-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/family-is-family/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/family-is-family/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us