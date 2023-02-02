Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrue, Not Everyone Is the Same, a new book by Jamie Cox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young warlock named Al has left his planet to live on Earth, and all is going well for him until he gets an unpleasant visit from his sister, Katherine. Katherine, who is very powerful, does not trust humans and thinks they are all evil. She is not to be messed with. But as she spends more time on Earth, she realizes she may be wrong….
True, Not Everyone Is the Same reminds us we shouldn't judge someone until we really get to know them. We are all different and unique, and we should celebrate that uniqueness.
About the Author
Jamie Cox is a young woman who grew up in Brooklyn but was raised by West Indian parents from Grenada. She definitely loves to create; this is why she started writing. She would many times just dream of characters she made up and put them in different situations. This is why she also wants to become a producer, getting involved in productions and creating different storylines. Television and films are really her interest. She is fascinated by every detail in a production because it takes an army to create one. That's why she started acting; she gets to see behind the scenes, plus she loves playing different characters and she wants to get further in her acting career.
When she is not writing, Jamie enjoys playing badminton, doing yoga, hiking trails, listening to music, and making her friends laugh. She does that by imitating characters and people she's watched in movies.
True, Not Everyone Is the Same is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7433-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/true-not-everyone-is-the-same/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/true-not-everyone-is-the-same/
