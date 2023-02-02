Lancaster, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Octopus Named Olivia: What Could You Do With Eight Arms?, a new book by Joli Oliver Elder and illustrated by Taylor Faith Loughry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Olivia the octopus knows how convenient it is to have eight legs! She uses them for many different things, like juggling, brushing her teeth, and swimming. Join Olivia in her shenanigans with all of her friends beneath the ocean's surface!
About the Author
Joli Oliver Elder resides in Lancaster, SC, with her husband, Jamie Elder, with whom she has raised rescued goats, horses, dogs, and cats. Joli is the youngest of four. Her parents, Wade and Libby, have been more than instrumental in her love of learning, reading, and writing. Joli graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, after studying English, mass communication, and public relations. She enjoys attending the Transformation Church.
Elder's first book, A Goat Named Tater, was published in March 2021, and quickly received small-town attention.
Tater, like Olivia, loves adventure, exploration and enjoying the company of friends and loved ones while setting a good example (learning and teaching along the way.)
About the Illustrator
Taylor Faith Loughry is a first-time children's book illustrator and a full-time graphic designer.
From construction paper crafts at a very young age, to painting, music, makeup, and ultimately graphic design, Taylor can't remember a time when she was not creating new things.
Taylor graduated from North Greenville University in Tigerville, SC with a bachelor's degree in Digital Media and a minor in Marketing.
Following graduation, Taylor moved to Knoxville, TN where she fuels her creative spirit working as a graphic designer for Altar'd State.
An Octopus Named Olivia: What Could You Do With Eight Arms? is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4099-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/an-octopus-named-olivia/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-octopus-named-olivia-what-could-you-do-with-eight-arms/
