Wenham, MA Mental Health Professional Publishes Memoir of Counseling
February 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Therapist from Another World: Clinical Vignettes from Homebased Counseling, AIDS Awareness Prevention, Anger Management… and More!, a new book by Bo Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Humorous, enlightening, heartwarming, and, at times, tragic, Bo Wilson shares vignettes from his time working as a home-based counselor as well as his role in anger management, AIDs awareness, and much more. Working with a large demographic, such as children to teens and adults, and across social and economic classes, Wilson's in-depth look into the world of psychology and counseling is an eye-opening experience showing the holistic approach to healing. Discussions on the butterfly effect and forming trust with trauma victims all the way to handling sensitive, albeit hilarious, questions from teenage girls, Wilson's inside view and positive approach is an enjoyable and informative read for those working in counseling or anyone with an interest in the ins and outs of the counseling world.
About the Author
Bo Wilson is currently semi-retired, but still provides home-based counseling to families, couples, and individuals. His anger management and prevention groups were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, he provides individual anger management.
In his spare time, Wilson enjoys swimming, working out at the gym, reading (everything), listening to music, and spending time with friends and family.
The Therapist from Another World: Clinical Vignettes from Homebased Counseling, AIDS Awareness Prevention, Anger Management… and More! is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7228-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-therapist-from-another-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-therapist-from-another-world-clinical-vignettes-from-homebased-counseling-aids-awareness-prevention-anger-management-and-more/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us