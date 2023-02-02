Mount Gilead, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
February 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Name Is Luna, a new book by Kelsey Kennon, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Luna is a baby elephant that has just entered the world and lives by a river with her family. Luna loves running around and playing the jungle with her friends but is not allowed to play freely. Luna has ivory tusks that sparkle like the stars, they are beautiful to look at but you should not try to touch. One day, Luna's mother took Luna's tusks from her to keep her safe from the mean Humans across the riverbend. Do you think it was okay to take Luna's tusks away? How could you help save Luna's tusk's from being removed?
About the Author
Author Kelsey Kennon has loved elephants ever since she was a little girl. Living near Columbus, Ohio, Kelsey was able to visit the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium frequently and always made sure to visit the elephants first. Kelsey was only fourteen years old when the elephant populations were switched from being labeled as vulnerable to endangered and has impacted her life immensely. Author Kelsey Kennon has now made it her duty to spread awareness and to #savetheelephants.
My Name Is Luna is a 154-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-355-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-name-is-luna/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-name-is-luna/
