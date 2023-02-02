South Riding, VA Author Publishes Business Performance Guide
February 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPersonal Performance Excellence, a new book by Ray Engelman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Personal Performance Excellence integrates performance management approaches into one performance model and defines implementation components including performance standards, performance plans, task instances, dashboards, and standard improvement.
About the Author
Ray Engelman has over twenty-five years of experience performing quality and performance management and process improvement functions at Northrop Grumman Company. His experience includes developing their division standard process, which successfully achieved ISO 9001 certification and significantly reduced their preparation costs. For his efforts, Engelman received the division's quarterly performance award.
Engelman's educational achievements include two master's degrees in Government and Business Management and numerous certifications in process improvement and quality.
Personal Performance Excellence is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $71.00 (eBook $66.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-451-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/personal-performance-excellence/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/personal-performance-excellence/
