Centerville, GA Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
February 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt Was Amazing Grace, a new book by Beulah W. Lowder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beulah W. Lowder shares her motivational and entertaining story to help others in similar situations. She hopes her story helps those break free of pain and fear.
It Was Amazing Grace is a story of perseverance.
About the Author
Beulah W. Lowder, a retired language specialist, taught as young as sixth graders to college age. She enjoys reading, writing, and enjoying her grandchildren. Lowder also volunteers as a tutor.
It Was Amazing Grace is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-448-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/it-was-amazing-grace/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/it-was-amazing-grace/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
