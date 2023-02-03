Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKing Jesus is the Answer: Christian Poems, a new book by Mary L Lumsden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a time when the message of God is muddied, Mary L Lumsden takes powerful and inspirational poetry as a reminder we are here for a reason. We have a purpose in God's plan, and we have been neglecting our calling. Split into seven topics of Listen, Selfishness, Pride, Warnings, Pay Attention, Focus, and Be Grateful, Lumsden's spiritual prose opens our eyes to the wonder of God and our role in choosing good over evil in order to everlasting peace in the next life with Our Father in Heaven.
About the Author
Mary L Lumsden is a mother to two, grandmother to five, and great-grandmother to two. In her spare time she enjoys arts and crafts, reading, writing, and attending church.
King Jesus is the Answer: Christian Poems is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7019-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/king-jesus-is-the-answer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/king-jesus-is-the-answer-christian-poems/
