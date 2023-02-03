Eufaula, OK Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
February 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTomorrow May Be Forever Lost, a new book by D.L. Kasiner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this post-Civil War story, a young woman, Kathryn, finds her life turned upside down when her military father returns home from the war, only to inform his daughter she and her aunt must abandon their home for the West. Kathryn and her aunt must find an uncle to protect them from a Confederate officer who blames her father and his patrol for destroying his home and killing his wife and child. Danger follows Kathryn, her aunt, and their wagon train as they attempt to make a peaceful journey to Fort Union.
Lieutenant Colonel Francisco Abreu charges a young lieutenant, Chad, and his companion, Running Wolf, to locate his missing niece who is the last surviving person of a wagon train heading to Fort Union. It is at this interception the lieutenant and Kathryn meet for the first time. But the danger is far from over.
About the Author
D.L. Kasiner is a great-grandmother of nine, grandmother of fourteen, and mother of four. She was married for forty-nine years to the love of her life and best friend. She spent the bulk of her life on a farm. She has worked since the age of fifteen. She was a florist for fifteen years, director of a local museum, business manager and administration assistant for a school district. She loves crafts and playing canasta. She spent several years taking writing classes at Bakersfield College where she started writing in her spare time. She enjoys watching movies.
Tomorrow May Be Forever Lost is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7255-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tomorrow-may-be-forever-lost/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tomorrow-may-be-forever-lost/
