Morgantown, KY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Pureblood Society, a new book by Kristen Boyens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the secret society of humans and vampires, this love story tell the tale of Liliana, a young high schooler who finds herself mixed in an unknown world with some very dangerous creatures. With humans setting up an agreement with vampires in exchange for land, money, and other valuables, Liliana finds herself stuck in a battle of her own. She can either flee the society she's always loathed or accept her fate of being with Xavier, a pureblood vampire with dark secrets. Fighting evil along the way, Liliana, in the face of a betrayal and violence, must decide if her hatred of the society should cost her what her heart has always longed for.
About the Author
Kristen Boyens lives in a small rural town in Kentucky where she works with adults with disabilities. Kristen started writing when she was twelve and has always had a love for fiction. While working on several projects, she graduated at Brescia University with a Bachelors in Speech Language Pathology. Her passions are writing and helping individuals with disabilities.
The Pureblood Society is a 260-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7343-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-pureblood-society/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-pureblood-society/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
