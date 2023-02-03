Old Hickory, TN Author Publishes Autobiography
February 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNothing Concealed: Veiled Secrecy Will Be Brought To Light, a new book by Jarrod Houston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When he was ten years old, Jarrod stood atop a bridge tug-of-warring with thoughts of jumping-years of sexual abuse and other generational curses had plagued him long enough. Nothing Concealed is an autobiography cataloging the trials and tribulations during the early years of Jarrod Houston's life. The compelling, descriptive narrative is a coming-of-age story that meets a self-help book, offering a fresh prospective on the acceptance of trauma. Despite sexual abuse, domestic violence, suicide, Jarrod's story is told through the lens of a child who miraculously maintains his sense of wonder through it all.
With his three children and loving wife, Laura, to his daily coaching job, Jarrod Houston is bold, unapologetically authentic, and driven to make a mark on the world. He speaks directly from his heart and strives to be transparent about the struggles he faces.
Through his memoir, Houston hopes to reach a larger audience to instill hope in the hearts of those who have endured trauma and allow all to take a moment of self-reflection.
Houston believes everyone's story matters and hopes to ignite a fire within the readers to share theirs. Adversity is inevitable, but Houston is living proof that life can-and will-carry on.
Nothing Concealed: Veiled Secrecy Will Be Brought To Light is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7411-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nothing-concealed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nothing-concealed-veiled-secrecy-will-be-brought-to-light/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
