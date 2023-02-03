Alexandria, VA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
The Arcane Ninja, a new book by Aaron Stout, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a magical world, a small kitten is left on a doorstep with no sign of family around. This doorstep leads to the Ninja Monastery, filled with a clan called the Dark Ninja. Using dark powers and moving through darkness, these ninjas have magical powers to form weapons and perform amazing tricks. Although these ninjas have powers, the small kitten is even more mysterious. After developing human-like qualities, Mouser, the kitten, releases an evil power that can destroy the world as we know it. Follow Mouser on his adventure of undoing his wrongs and saving his world.
About the Author
Aaron Stout is a veteran of the Army after serving for twenty years. He now works as security at the National Museum of the United States Army. In his free time, he enjoys painting fantasy miniatures. This is his first published novel.
The Arcane Ninja is a 310-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4169-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-arcane-ninja/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-arcane-ninja/
