Hailey, ID Author Publishes Adventure Novel
February 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCheechakoes in Wonderland: A Southeast Alaskan Odyssey, a new book by Willard E. Andrews, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cheechakoes in Wonderland is the story of a young couple from the suburbs of New Jersey consigned by Uncle Sam to two years on the remote planet of Southeast Alaska, who returned by choice to live, work, recreate in the out-of-doors, and raise a family. It's a story of what life was like a generation or two or three ago on America's Last Frontier, a unique place still very much outside the realm of most peoples' experience. The author's goal is to interest, educate, entertain, and perhaps inspire others to take the plunge and live their dream.
About the Author
Raised and educated on the East Coast, Dr. Andrews received his medical degree from Columbia's College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City and his specialty training at the Medical Center Hospitals of Vermont. Following a career in general surgery spent mostly in Alaska, he retired to the life of a ski bum in the Central Idaho Rockies where he lives with wife Linda. Also, in retirement he became a builder of fine-art models of New England fishing schooners, several of which are on display at a well-known East Coast museum.
Cheechakoes in Wonderland: A Southeast Alaskan Odyssey is a 316-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3183-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cheechakoes-in-wonderland/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cheechakoes-in-wonderland-a-southeast-alaskan-odyssey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
