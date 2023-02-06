Revelwood Earns Two Awards From Blackline And Becomes A Gold Solution Provider For 2023
February 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsRevelwood, a provider of technology solutions for the Office of Finance, has earned not one, but two awards from BlackLine – 2022 Americas Solution Provider of the Year Award and 2022 Americas Newcomer Partner Award. In addition to these honors, Revelwood has also been recognized as a BlackLine Gold Solution Provider for 2023, the highest tier possible.
"Revelwood became a BlackLine solution provider one and a half years ago," said Jess Tan, vice president, Channels and ISV Alliances at BlackLine. "Since then, Revelwood has been all in on their partnership with BlackLine, and it shows. Revelwood went from a new partner to one of the highest performing BlackLine solution providers in the Americas. These results show true dedication and focus from the team at Revelwood."
Revelwood combines BlackLine's best-in-class modern accounting software with deep and extensive knowledge of the Office of Finance. Revelwood's team consists of former accountants and financial systems professionals that rapidly deploy BlackLine accounting close automation solutions to save organizations time while also reducing the risks of inaccurate financial reports and failed audits.
"We are very selective about the partners we work with," said Ken Wolf, CEO, Revelwood. "These two awards are a testament to what we can achieve together for our clients when working with a company that truly understands the meaning of partnership. We look forward to more continued successes helping companies adopt BlackLine accounting solutions."
BlackLine's Solution Providers are experienced business software consultants who know and understand the finance and accounting function and the associated challenges organizations face. Gold Solutions Providers, which now include Revelwood, are the top-tier solution providers for BlackLine.
"We've spent the last year and a half investing in our BlackLine practice," said Adam Riskin, practice leader, Financial Close and Consolidation, Revelwood. "This has included not just hiring team members dedicated to the practice, but also earning BlackLine certifications, launching an ongoing webinar series, creating video demos and, of course, performing successful implementations for our clients."
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practice guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Visit www.revelwood.com to learn more.
