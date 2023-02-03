Portland, ME Author Publishes Fiction Novel
February 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Uninvited Traveler: In the Shadow of Trump, a new book by Ron Breazeale Ph.D., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Lou, a middle-aged bookkeeper who hates his job and his life, decides to leave the Northeast behind, including his wife and two adult children, to head south to create a new life in Florida. While attempting to ask his old girlfriend, Jay, to flee with him, the two are carjacked by Thomas, who seeks asylum for himself and his people.
Their journey south takes them not just to Cocoa Beach, Florida, but also to the jungles of Peru, and finally to the Bermuda triangle. The story twists and turns, giving new meaning to "asylum seeker," as the three confront challenges to the resilience in the shadow of Trump.
About the Author
Dr. Breazeale is a clinical psychologist who has worked in the field for over thirty years. He has developed and administered numerous mental health and substance-abuse programs, and has written extensively in the field of psychology.
Breazeale writes about the things he knows. He was born with a birth defect, the absence of a left hand, in the "Atomic City," Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where his parents lived and worked. He has worn a prosthetic hook most of his life. Having grown up in the South as a child with a disability, Dr. Breazeale has focused much of his clinical practice and writing on those with a disability and their families. He worked briefly for the United States Government. He and his wife adopted their daughter in Peru when she was three months old in the middle of a major offensive against the government by the Shining Path, a communist-supported terrorist group. Most of Dr. Breazeale's wife's family died in the Holocaust.
Dr. Breazeale has developed a number of training programs. Most recently, "Duct Tape Isn't Enough" focused on the attitudes and skills of resilience.
He is married and has one child. He lives and works in southern Maine.
The Uninvited Traveler: In the Shadow of Trump is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-639-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-uninvited-traveler/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-uninvited-traveler-in-the-shadow-of-trump/
Contact Information
