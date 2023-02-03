Stockton, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
February 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDixie the Farm Dog: Dixie comes home to the farm, a new book by Darcy Perehinys & Colleen Ewing, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dixie is a little black lab farm dog who loves her family very much, especially Josh, who lets her help him with all his chores around the farm. She wants nothing in the world but to spend all day running around the farm with Josh. One day Josh tells Dixie he is leaving to become a Marine, but as Dixie soon learns, the bond between a boy and his dog can never be broken no matter how many miles away.
About the Author
Darcy Perehinys is a mother of 4 and stepmom of 3. She is very active in her community as a 4H leader for the county hog club and beef club as well as a judge for the 4H food competitions. Perehinys holds a degree in Culinary Arts and still loves to cook in her free time on the farm. She has been volunteering since 9/11/2021 with several organizations sending care packages to military members overseas and hosting baby showers for military families whose spouses are deployed. She has adopted over 1,200 armed forces men and women since then and still going strong. Darcy and her husband George, farm his family's farm and are both very involved in promoting agriculture on both a local and state level.
Colleen Ewing is a mother of 3. She is an elementary school teacher in her town. Ewing has been involved in her county 4H since she was a child and is an active leader in one of the county's goat clubs.
She is known as an infectious smiling face around town. Colleen's positive attitude and huge smile has made an impression on her students, club members, and friends. She can be found cheering her daughter on at 4H shows, freezing in the bleachers at her son's hockey games, and getting dusty on the track sidelines cheering on her youngest son ripping up the dirt tracks. Ewing and her husband reside on their family farm with their kids, two golden retrievers, and a gang of goats.
Dixie the Farm Dog: Dixie comes home to the farm is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7091-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
