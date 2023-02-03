Muskogee, OK Author Publishes Paranormal Novel
February 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Murder Suicide House, a new book by Mary Franklin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A paranormal investigator tackles the puzzling happenings at a friend's new property. Over several years she runs investigations to find out what is causing the shadows, odors, taps, bangs, footsteps, voices, laughter, and attacks within the house, activities that gradually begin to spread throughout the neighborhood and even follow her home. The Murder Suicide House is a compelling and unsettling account of this investigator's efforts to solve this mystery.
About the Author
Mary Franklin has been a paranormal investigator for more than fifty years. She is also a retired nurse of forty years. Franklin rescues animals and finds them a loving home.
The Murder Suicide House is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4242-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-murder-suicide-house/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-murder-suicide-house/
