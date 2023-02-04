Independence, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
February 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShadow and Arvin, a new book by Lorrie Look, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shadow has always wanted a friend his own age with whom he can go on adventures. So when a boy, Arvin, moves in nearby, Shadow is overjoyed. However, on his way to introduce himself to his new best friend, he overhears someone say he and Arvin will never be friends because Shadow is white and Arvin is black. Set in rural Alabama in the 1940s, during the aftermath of the Great Depression, Shadow and Arvin is a story about friendship, empathy, and understanding, and it teaches children that we are all made from the same biscuit cutter.
About the Author
Lorrie Look was born in Alabama and has been an elementary school teacher for twenty-five years. She is very involved in her community, volunteering at her church and as a camp counselor, and coaching youth volleyball. Lorrie and her husband Mark have one daughter, Lucy.
Shadow and Arvin is a 22-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7414-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shadow-and-arvin/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shadow-and-arvin/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us