San Diego, CA Author Publishes Mystery Novel

Maggie Marshall is a former teacher and widow who enlists her three trusted friends to help uncover a grave injustice. The four unlikely sleuths aided by capable San Diego detectives embark on a perilous undertaking involving unknown risks, intrigue, deception, devotion, and murder.
During a thirty-year period, more than a million Marines and their families became subjected to extremely high industrial solvents, benzene, and other toxic chemicals in their drinking and bathing water on Marine Corps Base Camp McCabe, South Carolina. As a result, they developed serious illnesses that led to premature deaths. Maggie's husband was one of those victims.
Therefore, Maggie feels compelled to risk it all on this arduous journey to hold someone – anyone – accountable for this travesty of justice. But suddenly, the road to equity becomes dangerous and deadly.
Jo Joslyn has spent over thirty years as an educator. Her classroom experiences spanned the globe as she moved sixteen times with her U.S. Marine Corps husband and three children. Since then, she has developed a profound love of travel to be exposed to new cultures, languages, and traditions.
After her husband's military retirement and their move to San Diego, she landed a teaching job that lasted twenty-three years. For the last five years, she has worked as a writing consultant for a company that aids high school seniors in their college journeys. In 2018, she had an article published in The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Magazine regarding her long battle with the Veteran's Administration over earned benefits that the VA denied. She continues her work with veterans in various ways, including volunteering with Honor Flight San Diego.
Unmistakable Errors: The Travel Club Mystery is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4222-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unmistakable-errors/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unmistakable-errors-the-travel-club-mystery/
