Madison, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSteps of Faith: My Journey of Following God One Step at a Time, a new book by Lisa Hayes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What now, Lord?
What do you do when life seems to throw at you way more than it seems you can handle? Before you can get out of one situation, another one shows up causing you to feel overwhelmed and with only your head barely above water.
That's where I found myself. Three months before the pandemic took the world by storm, my daughter was being uprooted from school. My job was furloughed. Things that once seemed so steady and secure were falling apart left and right.
We all go through things where we have to make a decision to trust God and take steps of faith into the provision He has for us. As you read about my journey, may you also be encouraged to take your own steps of faith.
Are you ready to step into all that God has in store for you?
Steps of Faith: My Journey of Following God One Step at a Time is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3100-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
