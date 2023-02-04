Dunnellon, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
February 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAscendria: The Galactic War, a new book by Jarrod Gilman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dragged into the crossfire of an escalating war on a distant planet, a pair of scouts stumble upon an unusual alien species that is just like anything they've ever seen!
About the Author
Jarrod Gilman is a 2D and 3D artist and a musician with an extraordinary fascination with space, science, and fantasy.
Ascendria: The Galactic War is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-461-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ascendria/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ascendria-the-galactic-war/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us