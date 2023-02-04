Lisle, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Roses Thorns, a new book by Kaylee Gage, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Roses Thorns are author Kaylee Gage's absolute heart, mind, and soul. In this collection of poetry exists everything that contains her as a human being.
About the Author
Kaylee Gage lives in New York with her three siblings, Dominic, Danté, and Davin, and the person that has guided her through life, Pops. Kaylee loves to write and read books.
The Roses Thorns is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-126-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-roses-thorns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-roses-thorns/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us