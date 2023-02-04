Nigerian Author Publishes Philosophy Novel
February 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Relevance of Philosophy, a new book by Professor Sylvanus Ifeanyichukwu Nnoruka, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Relevance of Philosophy defends the assertion that philosophy is not a theoretical irrelevant enterprise. Philosophy is relevant to life, and this book makes use of phenomenological and hermeneutical methods to offer solutions to the social, political, and economic problems in Africa, specifically Nigeria.
With regard to Nigeria, many are of the opinion that the problem is simply and uniquely that of leadership. Others think it is ethnicity while some opine that it is lack of authentic education method. The articles in the book tackle these and other relevant problems.
The authors recommend this book to all Nigerians, and indeed every African. The authors believe it is not enough to keep bemoaning the regrettable events of the past which have crippled Africa's development. Rather, through critical reasoning, they aim to generate unique solutions to Nigeria's problems.
About the Author
Professor Sylvanus Ifeanyichukwu Nnoruka is a catholic priest. For almost three decades, he has been involved in the formation of candidates for the priesthood. Professor Nnoruka is also involved in community development together with helping people out of their social, economic, and religious problems.
Professor Nnoruka completed a doctorate in philosophy, licentiate in theology, and a master's in literature (English and French languages) in the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium. Presently, he is a professor of philosophy in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Nigeria.
The Relevance of Philosophy is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1455-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-relevance-of-philosophy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-relevance-of-philosophy/
