Rancho Murieta, CA Author Publishes Memoir
February 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News2 Breaths, 2 Steps: Lost at Sea, a new book by Bartley A. Skold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
2 Breaths, 2 Steps: Lost at Sea is a beautiful and touching memoir written by Bartley A. Skold. It is a story of a great love affair, a tragic loss, and the struggle to move toward a more hopeful future. Skold tells the story of his life before, during, and after he was married to his true love. He describes her illness and the tragedy that occurred to her on a cruise ship, all while maintaining a loving tribute to his wife.
About the Author
Bartley A. Skold was born in Rocky River, Ohio. He currently resides in Rancho Murieta, California. Skold is a sixty-year-old widow and father of three. He is a member of the Electronic Security Industry Professional Association, a member of the Security Industry Associates, and a member of the California Alarm Association. He enjoys staying active with activities such as walking, golfing, and traveling. Skold also enjoys spending time with his family and friends.
2 Breaths, 2 Steps: Lost at Sea is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-444-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/2-breaths-2-steps/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/2-breaths-2-steps-lost-at-sea/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
