Paramus, NJ Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRampage: The Rise of an Empire, a new book by Cade Skoblar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rampage is about how rage and violence can be used as a tool by others. They are powerful forces that can transcend both time and even death. A prince is brought back to life as a revenant to enact the will of a lich as ancient as time itself. Many destructive wars have led to wounds on the land that refuse to heal. The fantastical setting serves to examine the power of hatred and the relationships between people of all kinds.
About the Author
Cade Skoblar was born with Autism and could not speak until they were almost five years old. While his disability caused his to struggle with close friendships and grades in an environment that did not support his special needs, he has always loved to read and write from a young age. After changing schools in high school, Skoblar started to thrive and quickly became a straight A student and got a full scholarship to college. His personal writing hero Kentaro Muira passed away in 2021, inspiring Skoblar to star writing Rampage. Skoblar's other interests include monster movies, comic books, cartoons and video games.
Rampage: The Rise of an Empire is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3190-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rampage/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rampage-the-rise-of-an-empire/
