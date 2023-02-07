Fayetteville, NC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
February 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsROACHMAN, a new book by Charles D. Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Southside of Chicago has no need for another drug kingpin. Englewood needed a hero: not a perfect man; just a working man.
Roach Man heard the Hood calling. He answered the call in a new and true Donald Goines fashion.
About the Author
Charles D. Lewis is a father who strives to teach positivity and encourages each and every one of us to do our best for our families and communities. The son of a sharecropper, he has spent his life bettering his station and looks forward to the day his kids can say: "I'm the grandchild of a sharecropper, and now I am the child of an author and businessman."
ROACHMAN is a 352-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7239-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/roachman/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/roachman/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
